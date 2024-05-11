Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Decreased by William Blair

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Elanco Animal Health in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Elanco Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shares of ELAN opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,600,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,945,000 after buying an additional 1,431,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,468,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,083,000 after purchasing an additional 467,196 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.8% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,523,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,484,000 after buying an additional 1,759,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,095,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,514 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,625,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,823,000 after acquiring an additional 622,696 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

