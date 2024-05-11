Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Increased by National Bank Financial

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ERO. StockNews.com downgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Stock Performance

ERO opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38.

Institutional Trading of Ero Copper

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 245.2% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 642,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after buying an additional 456,033 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,544,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,161,000 after buying an additional 165,982 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ero Copper by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after buying an additional 344,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Ero Copper by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 175,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.