Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Cut by B. Riley

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golden Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GDEN. StockNews.com raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

GDEN stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average is $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $230.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.75 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 414,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 156.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 609,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after buying an additional 371,850 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 359,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,296,000 after buying an additional 30,804 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $851,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

