Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Reduced by Noble Financial

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Gray Television in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Gray Television’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gray Television from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

GTN opened at $6.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.55. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Gray Television’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $80,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,982,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,127,502.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is -23.02%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

