Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Hilton Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.97 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.59.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $208.08 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $134.43 and a 52-week high of $215.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $2,480,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $4,270,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19,454.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,981,000 after buying an additional 294,937 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 298,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,267,000 after buying an additional 30,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

