Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance
Shares of HPP opened at $5.43 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth $58,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Barry A. Sholem purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at $469,477.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry A. Sholem purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at $469,477.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.
Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.50%.
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Pacific Properties
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.