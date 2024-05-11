Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HPP)

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

HPP has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.49.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HPP opened at $5.43 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth $58,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry A. Sholem purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at $469,477.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry A. Sholem purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at $469,477.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.50%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.