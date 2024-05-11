Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HUM)

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $5.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.58. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $16.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Humana’s Q1 2025 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Humana’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $335.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.50. Humana has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $1,977,000. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

