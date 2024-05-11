Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Janux Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:JANX)

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Janux Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a negative net margin of 721.18%.

JANX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 38.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,127,000 after acquiring an additional 378,477 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $20,420,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

