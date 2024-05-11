Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Cut by Analyst

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kamada in a report released on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kamada’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kamada’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Kamada had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $36.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.71 million.

KMDA stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Kamada has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.15 million, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Kamada during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in Kamada by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Kamada by 17.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 76,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

