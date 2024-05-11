Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Lowered by Analyst

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KNX. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.07. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

