Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Stella-Jones Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Free Report) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stella-Jones in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.57.

TSE:SJ opened at C$79.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$57.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$78.35.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.50 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 20.32%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

In other news, Director Kevin Patrick Comerford purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$53.39 per share, with a total value of C$69,407.00. In related news, Director Simon Pelletier purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$73.15 per share, with a total value of C$146,290.00. Also, Director Kevin Patrick Comerford acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$53.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,407.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $251,922. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

