Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Palantir Technologies Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Palantir Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 171.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,824 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,498,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,979,000 after purchasing an additional 601,012 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,937,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,314.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,314.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 8,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $198,283.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 703,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,370,095.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,487,106 shares of company stock worth $416,394,919. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

