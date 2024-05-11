QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Steve Wadey Purchases 42 Shares of Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey purchased 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £153.30 ($192.59).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 9th, Steve Wadey bought 42 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.46) per share, for a total transaction of £149.10 ($187.31).

QinetiQ Group Stock Up 0.5 %

QQ opened at GBX 368.40 ($4.63) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,036.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 356.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 341.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QQ shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 440 ($5.53) to GBX 445 ($5.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QinetiQ Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 443.40 ($5.57).

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Featured Stories

