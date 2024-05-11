Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.23.

Shares of QLYS opened at $150.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.51. Qualys has a 52-week low of $113.00 and a 52-week high of $206.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.68.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,523,615.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $690,594.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,598,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,523,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,590 shares of company stock worth $2,419,842 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 26,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,365,000 after buying an additional 48,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,748,000 after buying an additional 83,504 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 169.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,970,000 after acquiring an additional 154,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.5% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 23,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

