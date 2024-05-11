Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Get Quanterix alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Quanterix

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanterix

Institutional Trading of Quanterix

In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $36,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Quanterix in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Quanterix by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.01 million, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $31.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. Analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quanterix

(Get Free Report

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.