Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Short Interest Update

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the April 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ QNRX opened at $0.77 on Friday. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by $0.29. On average, analysts predict that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

