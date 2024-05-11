Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stake Reduced by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth about $16,368,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $16,918,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 51,852 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Radian Group by 5,573.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 218,369 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,735,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE RDN opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.76 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 47.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

