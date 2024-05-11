Raymond James Increases Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$74.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Linamar’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LNR. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$91.50 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.60.

Linamar Stock Performance

TSE:LNR opened at C$70.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. Linamar has a 1 year low of C$56.78 and a 1 year high of C$78.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.59.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.40 billion. Linamar had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linamar will post 10.0864553 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Willard Russell sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.18, for a total value of C$139,881.96. 35.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

