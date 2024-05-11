Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Rayonier worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Rayonier alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 84.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 371.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rayonier during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Rayonier Stock Performance

NYSE RYN opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $35.29.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.