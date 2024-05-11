Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 0.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $59.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Realty Income traded as high as $55.06 and last traded at $54.87. 782,722 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,762,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.63.

Several other brokerages have also commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average is $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 4.13%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 285.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

