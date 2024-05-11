Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $9.05. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 2,127,409 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.88% and a negative net margin of 735.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RXRX. KeyCorp upped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael Secora sold 23,124 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $175,279.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,231,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,331,396.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $247,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,292,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,848,072.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $175,279.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,231,055 shares in the company, valued at $9,331,396.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,485,453. 15.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,654,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777,689 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $128,041,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,689,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,935 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

