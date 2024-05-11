Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Up 7.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.1% during trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $55.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Reddit traded as high as 53.98 and last traded at 53.66. Approximately 2,154,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 6,174,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at 50.11.

Get Reddit alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Reddit from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 54.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RDDT

Insider Transactions at Reddit

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 97,965.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,114,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Reddit news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 500,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 16,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 22,942,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 97,965.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,114,139.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock worth $35,038,975.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDDT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Reddit during the first quarter valued at $82,167,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth about $2,057,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter worth about $1,111,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000.

Reddit Stock Performance

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The firm had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 213.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reddit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.