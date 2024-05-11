Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.31

Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.31 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 25.50 ($0.32). Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 25.10 ($0.32), with a volume of 1,796,299 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -3,846.15%.
Regional REIT Company Profile
Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.
