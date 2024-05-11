Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $227.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Reinsurance Group of America traded as high as $208.75 and last traded at $208.71, with a volume of 84380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.02.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RGA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reinsurance Group of America

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.74.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.