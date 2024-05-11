Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the April 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of RNLSY opened at $10.36 on Friday. Renault has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $11.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49.

Renault Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Renault’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

