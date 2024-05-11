Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 390,800 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the April 15th total of 627,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 26.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on RENT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent the Runway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $56,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,076 shares of company stock worth $151,711. Company insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 545,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 411,000 shares during the period. Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

Shares of RENT stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. Rent the Runway has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $65.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($5.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.80) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. Analysts expect that Rent the Runway will post -20.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

