Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Douglas Emmett, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Douglas Emmett in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Douglas Emmett’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of DEI stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently -292.31%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

