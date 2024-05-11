Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Beachbody Company, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BODI)

Get Beachbody alerts:

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Beachbody in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.71). The consensus estimate for Beachbody’s current full-year earnings is ($6.97) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Beachbody’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.17) EPS.

BODI has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Beachbody from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Beachbody from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Beachbody Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BODI opened at $9.43 on Friday. Beachbody has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.34.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($4.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($2.55). The business had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.40 million. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%.

About Beachbody

(Get Free Report)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.