Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Arvinas, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arvinas in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.09). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($5.02) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.94 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.54) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARVN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $31.44 on Friday. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $53.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489 over the last three months. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 132.9% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $2,202,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 33,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

