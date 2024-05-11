Research Analysts Set Expectations for Inspirato Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISPO)

Get Inspirato alerts:

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inspirato in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.05) per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Inspirato’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ISPO. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Inspirato from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Inspirato from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of Inspirato stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. Inspirato has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.10.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.97) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $70.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.42 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inspirato stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,193 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 7.58% of Inspirato worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

