Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVP opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Retractable Technologies stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Retractable Technologies worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

