Reviewing Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) and Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meta Materials and Peraso’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Materials $7.97 million 1.73 -$398.23 million ($76.00) -0.03 Peraso $13.75 million 0.15 -$16.80 million ($26.08) -0.06

Peraso has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials. Peraso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Peraso 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Meta Materials and Peraso, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Peraso has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,677.78%. Given Peraso’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Peraso is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of Meta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Peraso shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Meta Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Peraso shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Meta Materials has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peraso has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Materials and Peraso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Materials -4,999.15% -82.48% -68.53% Peraso -122.15% -172.90% -108.39%

Summary

Peraso beats Meta Materials on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials Inc. manufactures and sells various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical component; and glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose monitoring. It also develops and produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils that are used in authentication and brand protection applications in various markets, including banknotes, secure government documents, and commercial branding. In addition, the company develops NPORE, a ceramic nanoporous membrane separator for lithium-ion batteries. Its customers are OEM providers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, communications, energy, banknote and brand security, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Materials Inc. in June 2021. Meta Materials Inc. is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

About Peraso

Peraso Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules. It also provides accelerator engine products, comprising bandwidth engine for high-performance applications where throughput is critical; and quad partition rate, which allows for parallel accesses to multiple partitions of the memory simultaneously. Its mmWave products are used for various applications, such as multi-gigabit point-to-point (PtMP) wireless links; and fixed wireless access in the 5G operating bands, as well as consumer applications, such as wireless video streaming, and untethered augmented reality and virtual reality. The company also licenses intellectual property, as well as offers non-recurring engineering services. It markets its products through direct sales personnel, as well as sells representatives and distributors. The company was formerly knowns as MoSys, Inc. and changed its name to Peraso Inc. in December 2021. Peraso Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in San Jose, California.

