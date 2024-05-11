Reviewing Redwoods Acquisition (NASDAQ:RWOD) & Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE)

Redwoods Acquisition (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Free Report) and Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Redwoods Acquisition and Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwoods Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Blue Owl Capital Co. III 67.44% 14.48% 7.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Redwoods Acquisition and Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwoods Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blue Owl Capital Co. III $422.83 million 4.71 $271.96 million $2.49 6.49

Analyst Ratings

Blue Owl Capital Co. III has higher revenue and earnings than Redwoods Acquisition.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Redwoods Acquisition and Blue Owl Capital Co. III, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwoods Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Owl Capital Co. III 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.05%. Given Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital Co. III is more favorable than Redwoods Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Redwoods Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Redwoods Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital Co. III beats Redwoods Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redwoods Acquisition

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

