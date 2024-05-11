Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the April 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Revival Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RVLGF opened at $0.26 on Friday. Revival Gold has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25.

Revival Gold Company Profile

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

