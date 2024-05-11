Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the April 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Revival Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RVLGF opened at $0.26 on Friday. Revival Gold has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25.
Revival Gold Company Profile
