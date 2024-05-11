Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Revolve Group by 43.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,832 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 50.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 452.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $23.19.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.80 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

