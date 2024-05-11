Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RVLV. TD Cowen raised shares of Revolve Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on Revolve Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Revolve Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.80 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.34%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,466,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,615,000 after buying an additional 390,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,915,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,287,000 after acquiring an additional 18,228 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,735,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 825,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 678,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 229,964 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading

