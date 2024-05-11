Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives $54.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

RYTM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.97. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $52.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 238.50% and a negative return on equity of 96.02%. The company’s revenue was up 126.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 791 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $40,641.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $40,641.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,457 shares in the company, valued at $177,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David P. Meeker sold 45,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $1,784,274.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,848,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,295 shares of company stock valued at $4,010,381 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 253.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

