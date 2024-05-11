Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Down 7.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 1,989,078 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,958,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 59.51% and a negative net margin of 625.42%. The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rigetti Computing

In other news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $91,262.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,052,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,599 shares of company stock valued at $142,830. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the third quarter worth $27,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 123,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 61,766 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $184.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

