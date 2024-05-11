RingCentral’s (RNG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RNG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.58.

RingCentral Price Performance

NYSE:RNG opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $43.28.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $571.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RingCentral news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $44,362.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $44,362.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at $816,525.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $68,547.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,364.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $800,974 over the last 90 days. 6.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 14.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 57,358 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 303.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 42,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Further Reading

