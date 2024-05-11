Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
