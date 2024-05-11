Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.75. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $6.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.