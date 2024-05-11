Robert W. Baird Boosts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $23.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.15. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.80 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 452.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

