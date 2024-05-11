Robert W. Baird Boosts TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,357.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,311.81.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.6 %

TDG opened at $1,310.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $768.05 and a 12 month high of $1,330.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,222.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,087.09.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11 shares of company stock worth $5,950 and sold 59,088 shares worth $69,841,110. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $665,000. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 444.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,447,587,000 after buying an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

