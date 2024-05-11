Robert W. Baird Cuts Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $197.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $207.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.27.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $166.96 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $212,209,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 80.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,516,000 after purchasing an additional 874,268 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,464,000 after purchasing an additional 578,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 30,560.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 558,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,506,000 after purchasing an additional 556,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

