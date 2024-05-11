Robert W. Baird Trims Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price to $65.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Northland Securities lowered Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.24.

NYSE TWLO opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. Twilio has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $106,738.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,101 shares in the company, valued at $10,529,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Twilio by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Twilio by 4.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

