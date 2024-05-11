Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.30 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.05). Approximately 100,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 297,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.55 ($0.06).
Roquefort Therapeutics Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.00 and a beta of -0.09.
Roquefort Therapeutics Company Profile
Roquefort Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pre-clinical development pipeline comprises Midkine antibodies with significance in vivo efficacy and toxicology studies; Midkine RNA therapeutics with novel anti-cancer gene editing action; Midkine mRNA therapeutics with novel anti-cancer approach; STAT-6 siRNA therapeutics targeting solid tumors with significance in vivo efficacy; and MK cell therapy with direct and NK-mediated anti-cancer action.
Featured Articles
