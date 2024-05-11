Royal Bank of Canada Increases Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$46.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on POW. TD Securities cut shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.70.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE POW opened at C$40.12 on Thursday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$32.33 and a 1 year high of C$40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 23.47 and a quick ratio of 107.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$37.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$21.37 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5329341 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

