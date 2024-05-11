Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 179,847 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 544,990.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,847 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of Safehold worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,709,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,234,000 after acquiring an additional 816,033 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Safehold during the third quarter valued at $3,480,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,720,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth $2,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Price Performance

Shares of SAFE opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 36.61 and a current ratio of 36.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $29.11.

Safehold Announces Dividend

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Safehold had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Safehold’s payout ratio is -157.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Mizuho lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

