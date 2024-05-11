RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on RXST. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

RxSight Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $59.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 1.21. RxSight has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.08.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 27.87% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RxSight will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 764,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,991,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 764,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,991,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 20,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,494,600. 21.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in RxSight by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,437,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,989,000 after purchasing an additional 359,295 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in RxSight by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,628,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,414,000 after purchasing an additional 197,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RxSight by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,634,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in RxSight by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 513,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,685,000 after purchasing an additional 131,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RxSight by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 133,642 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

See Also

