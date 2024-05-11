Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Update

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SGLDF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Sabre Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.14.
About Sabre Gold Mines
