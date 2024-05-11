Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Update

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SGLDF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Sabre Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

