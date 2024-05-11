Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $2.95. Sabre shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 787,088 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Kurt Joseph Ekert acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $167,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,686.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kurt Joseph Ekert acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,686.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann J. Bruder purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,419.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 135,000 shares of company stock worth $368,650 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SABR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Sabre Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $687.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,322,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,420,000 after acquiring an additional 678,588 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sabre by 116.2% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 7.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sabre by 20.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 711,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 122,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

